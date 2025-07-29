Brewers' Christian Yelich: Lifts 20th homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.
It was the 20th homer of the season for Yelich, who tallied his most RBI since his eight-RBI eruption during the June 20 win in Minnesota. The star left fielder has performed pretty close to a five-category fantasy producer since the start of June, having slashed .291/.357/.479 with eight big flies, 30 RBI, 22 runs scored and five stolen bases over his last 182 plate appearances (44 games).
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Picks up steal in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Day off Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Salvages day with late homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting Thursday off•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers in nightcap•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Collects career-high eight RBI•