Yelich went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

It was the 20th homer of the season for Yelich, who tallied his most RBI since his eight-RBI eruption during the June 20 win in Minnesota. The star left fielder has performed pretty close to a five-category fantasy producer since the start of June, having slashed .291/.357/.479 with eight big flies, 30 RBI, 22 runs scored and five stolen bases over his last 182 plate appearances (44 games).