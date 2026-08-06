Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Logs 10th steal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Yelich went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Yelich had been held hitless over his first three games in August, and this was his first multi-hit effort since July 22 versus the Mets. The 34-year-old logged his 10th steal of the season, reaching double digits in thefts for the fifth year in a row and the 11th time in his 14-season career. Yelich has added a .234 average, .694 OPS, seven home runs, 38 RBI, 46 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples over 77 contests in 2026.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!