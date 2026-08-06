Brewers' Christian Yelich: Logs 10th steal

Yelich went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Yelich had been held hitless over his first three games in August, and this was his first multi-hit effort since July 22 versus the Mets. The 34-year-old logged his 10th steal of the season, reaching double digits in thefts for the fifth year in a row and the 11th time in his 14-season career. Yelich has added a .234 average, .694 OPS, seven home runs, 38 RBI, 46 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples over 77 contests in 2026.