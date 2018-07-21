Yelich went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base, a triple and three RBI in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Yelich provided the majority of Milwaukee's offensive in the series opener, driving in a run during the fifth and two more in the ninth. He's been hot at the dish of late, as he's strung together a modest four-game hitting streak, going 9-for-18 with five extra-base hits and four RBI over that span. Yelich is batting .297 with 11 homers, 46 RBI and 13 stolen bases through 83 games this season.