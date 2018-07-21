Brewers' Christian Yelich: Logs three extra-base hits
Yelich went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base, a triple and three RBI in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Yelich provided the majority of Milwaukee's offensive in the series opener, driving in a run during the fifth and two more in the ninth. He's been hot at the dish of late, as he's strung together a modest four-game hitting streak, going 9-for-18 with five extra-base hits and four RBI over that span. Yelich is batting .297 with 11 homers, 46 RBI and 13 stolen bases through 83 games this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Generates three hits•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Knocks in four versus old squad•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Reaches base three times, steals bag•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in action•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Held out Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...