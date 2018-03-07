Brewers' Christian Yelich: Looks ready for regular season
Yelich is 5-for-15 (.333) with four runs scored and a 5:6 BB:K ratio through seven spring training contests.
Yelich has had no trouble getting on base this spring and seems to be adjusting to his new surroundings just fine. It's still not entirely clear where he will slot into the Brewers' batting order, but he has either hit leadoff or second in every game he has appeared in this spring, and it's a near certainty he occupies one of those two spots when the regular season gets underway.
