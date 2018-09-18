Brewers' Christian Yelich: Makes history Monday night
Yelich went 4-for-4 with four RBI and notched his second cycle of the season in Monday's victory over the Reds.
Needing only the triple to complete his second cycle of the season -- and second against the Reds -- Yelich did indeed triple in the sixth inning of Monday's contest, becoming just the fifth player to record two cycles in the same season and the first to do so against the same team. Thanks to Monday's big night, Yelich now owns a 1.150 OPS since the All-Star break and a .318/.385/.570 slash line on the season, numbers that leave him at or near the top of the list in the race for the NL MVP award.
