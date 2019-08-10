Brewers' Christian Yelich: Making progress toward a return
Yelich (back) took swings in the cage and worked in the outfield prior to Saturday's game against the Rangers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell said the good news about Yelich's back is that it seems to be a muscular issue, not structural, but the bad news is that they haven't been able to pinpoint one specific thing that triggers it. With an off day Monday following Sunday's early start, the reigning MVP is still considered day-to-day and is more likely to return for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again Saturday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Could be back this weekend•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Still out Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sits for second straight•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: May take another day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting maintenance day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...