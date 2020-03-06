Play

Yelich will make his spring debut Friday against the Giants.

Yelich has taken it easy this spring after seeing his 2019 season end early because of a fractured kneecap, but he is finally ready to see game action and will hit third Friday while serving as the designated hitter. This presumably will not be the last update on Yelich's status Friday, as the Brewers have scheduled a press conference to announce what is believed a lucrative long-term extension of Yelich's contract.

