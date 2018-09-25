Brewers' Christian Yelich: Matches career high RBI total
Yelich (elbow) started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Monday in the Brewers' 6-4 win over the Cardinals.
Yelich had a minor scare when he was pulled late in Sunday's win over the Pirates after being struck on the right elbow by a pitch, but it sounds like it only caused some minor soreness and bruising. His placement in the lineup a day later suggested the elbow issue wasn't a major concern, with his strong day at the plate offering further validation of his health. The two RBI boosted Yelich's season total to 98, matching the career-best mark he established with the Marlins in 2016.
