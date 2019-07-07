Brewers' Christian Yelich: May play in All-Star Game
Yelich (back) is optimistic that he'll be able to start the All-Star Game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich announced earlier in the day that he's bowing out of Monday's Home Run Derby due to a back injury, though the reigning National League MVP still hopes to play in the Midsummer Classic. A decision will likely be made closer to the contest, which is slated for Tuesday evening.
