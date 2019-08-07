Manager Craig Counsell said he hasn't decided whether or not to give Yelich an additional day off Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich was absent from Tuesday's lineup to help avoid a flareup of a minor recurring back issue, and sitting again Wednesday would have a compounded impact thanks to Thursday's scheduled off day. The 27-year-old entered Tuesday having started 22 of 23 games since the All-Star break when he sat out the Home Run Derby to manage the injury. Yelich has a 1.106 OPS in that stretch, so the injury hasn't made a noticeable impact upon his performance thus far. Lorenzo Cain is also dealing with a knee bruise, so his availability may alter how Counsell constructs the outfield for the series finale.