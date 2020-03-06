Yelich's seven-year, $188.5 million extension, which was made official Friday, includes no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The star outfielder had said that he was happy in Milwaukee, and the deal he signed appears to reflect that. It's never possible to guarantee that a player won't be traded, but Yelich owners in dynasty leagues can feel fairly safe that Yelich will be calling hitter-friendly Miller Park home for quite a long time.