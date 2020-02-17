Play

Yelich will shift to left field in 2020, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich spent most of his time in right field in 2019, though manager Craig Counsell said the plan for 2020 is to primarily play the 2018 NL MVP in left field, with Ryan Braun and Avisail Garcia expected to split time in right. The 28-year-old Yelich has plenty of big-league experience in left field, including a Gold Glove award at the position in 2014. Across 130 games last season, Yelich hit .329/.429/.671 with 44 home runs, 100 runs, 97 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

