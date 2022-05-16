Yelich went 0-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Though he saw his three-game hitting streak come to an end in the series finale versus his former organization, Yelich still delivered value for fantasy managers thanks to the stolen base, his fourth of the season. Yelich's .807 OPS on the campaign is still nearly 200 points below his marks from his first two years in Milwaukee in 2018 and 2019, but it's a marked improvement from his output in the category (.752) between the previous two seasons.