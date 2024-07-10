Yelich went 1-for-2 with two walks and one stolen base in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Pirates.

Yelich has gone 18-for-46 (.391) with five steals and eight extra-base hits over his last 12 contests. The outfielder is up to 20 thefts this season, the second year in a row and fifth campaign overall where he's reached that milestone. He's added a spectacular .331/.412/.532 slash line with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 42 runs scored, 11 doubles and three triples across 66 games.