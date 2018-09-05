Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich needed Wednesday's game off, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Counsell said the two had talked about resting Yelich for Friday's series opener against the Giants, but the outfielder ultimately had to be rested Wednesday. It's unclear if Yelich is dealing with any aches or pains, but he'll get two days off to recoup with the Brewers off the schedule Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories