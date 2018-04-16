Brewers' Christian Yelich: Needs 2-3 days of pregame activities before return
The Brewers want Yelich (oblique) to complete full pregame activities two or three days in a row before activating him from the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Yelich has been able to take part in batting practice prior to the past few games, but it seems like the team is intent on putting him back in action slowly. He reportedly has experienced some normal soreness after on-field workouts according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, so that may be a factor in this situation. The Brewers could use the young outfielder again, as they've been hit with a number of injuries lately including outfielder Ryan Braun (back) and first baseman Eric Thames (groin). Yelich could return in any of the next few days depending on how he looks during pregame warmups, though it seems like a Thursday return is the most plausible at this point.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Will not return Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: On track to return Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Plans to test oblique Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Taking swings Wednesday, targeting Sunday return•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits DL with oblique injury•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out Sunday•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...