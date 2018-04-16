The Brewers want Yelich (oblique) to complete full pregame activities two or three days in a row before activating him from the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich has been able to take part in batting practice prior to the past few games, but it seems like the team is intent on putting him back in action slowly. He reportedly has experienced some normal soreness after on-field workouts according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, so that may be a factor in this situation. The Brewers could use the young outfielder again, as they've been hit with a number of injuries lately including outfielder Ryan Braun (back) and first baseman Eric Thames (groin). Yelich could return in any of the next few days depending on how he looks during pregame warmups, though it seems like a Thursday return is the most plausible at this point.