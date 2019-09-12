Yelich was officially diagnosed with a right patella fracture and will need 8-to-10 weeks to fully recover, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

The Brewers are encouraged by the fact that Yelich will not require surgery and are confident that there will not be any long-term effects, so that's good news regarding Yelich's 2020 value. However, this latest timeline eliminates any chance of Yelich returning in 2019, even if the Brewers made a deep run into the postseason. He will seek a second opinion, which is commonplace with serious injuries like this one.