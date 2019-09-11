GM David Stearns told Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Brewers will not have any additional updates on Yelich (kneecap) until Thursday.

Yelich has already been ruled out for the season as a result of the fractured kneecap he suffered in Tuesday's contest, but it has not yet been determined if he will need surgery. That decision will determine just what type of return timetable he is looking at, and if the injury will affect his status for the 2020 season.