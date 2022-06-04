Yelich isn't starting Saturday against the Padres.
Yelich will take a seat after he went 0-for-9 with two walks and five strikeouts over the last three games. Andrew McCutchen will shift to left field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
