Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not in lineup Thursday
Yelich (oblique) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
As expected, Yelich will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener after picking up an oblique injury during Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more should be known in the near future. With Yelich out of the lineup for the first time this season, the Brewers will trot out an outfield of Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Domingo Santana (from left to right) in his stead.
More News
