Yelich (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The 32-year-old rejoined the starting nine Friday after a six-game absence due to back stiffness, but he's now on the bench Sunday for the second consecutive contest. The Brewers now hold a 6.5-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central, so manager Craig Counsell is likely to be extra cautious with Yelich down the stretch, especially given the outfielder's long history of back issues.