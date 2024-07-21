Share Video

Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Yelich went 0-for-5 with a strikeout and an RBI during Saturday's 12-inning victory and will take a seat for the series finale in Minnesota. Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick will start across the outfield Sunday for Milwaukee while William Contreras rests his legs as the designated hitter.

