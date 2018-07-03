Yelich (back) is out of the lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday.

This marks a fifth straight contest on the bench for Yelich after the outfielder suffered a lower back injury during Thursday's game. Yelich should still be considered day-to-day as the Brewers have refrained from placing him on the DL, but there has been no word on whether his condition has improved over the past few days. Eric Thames will once again man right field in his absence.