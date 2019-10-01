Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not ruling out return this season
Yelich's rehab from a fractured kneecap is "going great," according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, and he responded, "It would be cutting it close, but you can't rule anything out," when asked about a possible return during the World Series, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
The Brewers are going to need quite a few games to give Yelich a chance to return this season, but based on his comments, it would appear he has a chance to beat the 8-to-10 week return timetable he was given when he suffered the injury. Regardless if he makes it back this season, all is looking well with his long-term prospects, and he should be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2020.
