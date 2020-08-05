Yelich isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Yelich has been in a massive slump to begin the season as he's gone just 3-for-34 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and 16 strikeouts. He'll be on the bench for the first time this season in hopes that a day off might help to right the ship. Mark Mathias will make his first major-league start in left field, batting seventh.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Slump lingers on•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: First multi-hit game this season•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Crushes first 2020 homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Scuffling during summer camp•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Monster extension finalized•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Making spring debut Friday•