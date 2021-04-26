Yelich (back) has yet to advance to baseball activities, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers still seem generally optimistic that Yelich won't be out for too much longer, but his return still doesn't seem imminent. Assuming he's able to participate in baseball activities within the next few days, he should be able to return before the end of the week, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will happen.