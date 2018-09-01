Yelich went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

After going hitless in Thursday's series finale against the Reds, Yelich responded with his third multi-hit effort in four games. The 26-year-old is now tied for the best batting average in the National League (.317), while his accompanying 26 homers, 94 runs, 76 RBI and 15 steals have him firmly in the MVP discussion.