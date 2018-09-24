Brewers' Christian Yelich: Nursing elbow injury
The Brewers labeled Yelich as day-to-day after he was struck on the right elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning of Sunday's 13-6 win over the Pirates, Alan Saunders of MLB.com reports. Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich would be re-evaluated Monday.
Yelich was able to take his base after being struck by the pitch, then played the field for the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the eighth inning. The injury put a damper on what had been another big day for the NL MVP contender, who improved his candidacy by connecting on his 32nd home run of the season while adding three RBI and a stolen base to his ledger. The Brewers should have an update on Yelich's status when they unveil their lineup for Monday's series opener in St. Louis.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...