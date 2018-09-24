The Brewers labeled Yelich as day-to-day after he was struck on the right elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning of Sunday's 13-6 win over the Pirates, Alan Saunders of MLB.com reports. Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich would be re-evaluated Monday.

Yelich was able to take his base after being struck by the pitch, then played the field for the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the eighth inning. The injury put a damper on what had been another big day for the NL MVP contender, who improved his candidacy by connecting on his 32nd home run of the season while adding three RBI and a stolen base to his ledger. The Brewers should have an update on Yelich's status when they unveil their lineup for Monday's series opener in St. Louis.