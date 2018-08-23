Yelich went 4-for-4 with a walk, a homer, two RBI and a run in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Yelich reached base every time he came to the plate. He hit a leadoff homer in the first off Robert Stephenson, his 21st bomb of the season. He added a third-inning double, a fourth-inning walk, a sixth-inning RBI single and one more single in the eighth for good measure. The outfielder has been pretty much everything the Brewers asked for when they acquired him over the offseason, hitting an excellent .314/.378/.532 and tying his career high in homers.