Yelich went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Yelich's two hits were both singles, including one that knocked in a run in the ninth inning. He also had an RBI on a fielder's choice in the fifth in a productive contest. The outfielder has looked more like himself in June, batting .324 (22-for-68) across his last 17 contests. For the season, he's slashing .245/.336/.381 with seven home runs, 11 stolen bases, 26 RBI, 44 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples through 304 plate appearances.