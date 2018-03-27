Brewers' Christian Yelich: On-base machine in spring
Yelich owns a .483 on-base percentage and has supplied two home runs, 12 RBI and a stolen base across 19 spring-training appearances.
Yelich is starting in center field in the Brewers' exhibition finale Tuesday against the Astros, but he'll play primarily left field once the season begins and Lorenzo Cain is included alongside him in the lineup. The Brewers' two big offseason pickups have routinely occupied first and second spots in the batting order throughout Cactus League play, so it's expected the duo will be atop the lineup card in some combination Thursday for the opener in San Diego. Milwaukee enters the season with a crowded outfield that also includes viable options in Ryan Braun and Domingo Santana, but Cain and Yelich should both be locked in for everyday roles thanks to their superior defense and more well-rounded offensive profiles, not to mention the significant resources the Brewers used to acquire them.
