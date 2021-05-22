Yelich is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich has gone hitless with six strikeouts in 10 at-bats since returning from the injured list, though he did draw three walks in Wednesday's contest. With the Brewers facing righty Sonny Gray, the decision is not matchup-based, but rather just a day of rest for Yelich, who has played three of four days since being activated.
