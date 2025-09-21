Brewers' Christian Yelich: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Yelich will dodge a same-handed matchup against southpaw Matthew Liberatore on Sunday. It snaps an 11-game start streak for Yelich, who went 12-for-48 (.250) with a pair of home runs during that stretch. Rhys Hoskins will slot in at DH.
