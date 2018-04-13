Yelich (oblique) got through a batting practice session without issues Friday and is hopeful he can return Sunday, the first day he is eligible, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich has been out since April 4 with oblique tightness. He wasn't expected to need much more than the minimum stay on the disabled list and remains on track to return as soon as possible. He'll have to pass more tests Saturday in order to be declared ready to return, but he's optimistic that he'll be good to go.