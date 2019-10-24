Yelich (kneecap) said Wednesday that his recovery is going good and that things will be back to normal after a few more weeks of rehab, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich is present at Game 2 of the World Series in Houston to accept the 2019 National League Hank Aaron Award -- which is awarded to each league's top hitter -- and provided the first update on his recovery since the Brewers were eliminated from the playoffs in early October. He finished the season with a .329/.429/.671 slash line with 44 home runs, 97 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 130 games. The 27-year-old was given an 8-to-10 week recovery timeline after fracturing his right kneecap Sept. 10, so he appears to be progressing as planned. Yelich isn't expected to face any limitations for the start of spring training in February.