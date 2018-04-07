Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again Saturday
Yelich (oblique) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
Yelich remains sidelined for the third consecutive game due to an oblique issue. Yet again, Ryan Braun and Domingo Santana will pick up starts at the corner outfield positions. In addition, manager Craig Counsell admitted that Yelich will likely be held out of Sunday's series finale, though the club remains hopeful that he can return to the lineup Monday against St. Louis.
