Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Yelich will miss his third straight game since exiting the series opener after after one at-bat due to back tightness. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Yelich is scheduled to take swings at some point in advance of the series finale. If he does not see some improvement, howver, the team may be forced to put him on the DL instead of continuing to operate with a short bench.

