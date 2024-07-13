Yelich is not in the Brewers' starting lineup Saturday versus Washington.
Yelich will sit for the first time since May 15 as Milwaukee goes up against rookie lefty Mitchell Parker. In Yelich's stead, William Contreras is taking on DH duties while Eric Haase starts behind the plate.
