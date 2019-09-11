Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out with fractured kneecap
Yelich will miss the rest of the 2019 season after suffering a fractured right kneecap during Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
The 27-year-old fouled a ball off the kneecap during the first inning and immediately went to a knee in pain, and he remained on the ground for several minutes before leaving the field. It's a devastating development for the Brewers' playoff hopes and Yelich as he was vying to earn his second consecutive NL MVP award. It's currently unclear whether surgery will be necessary. He'll finish the 2019 season with a .329/.429/.671 slash line and 44 home runs, 97 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 130 games. Trent Grisham seems likely to slot into an everyday role in his absence.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Walks off Cubs•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Huge night in big win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Crushes 42nd home run•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Joins 25-steal club•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep twice in marathon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...