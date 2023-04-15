Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Padres.

Yelich got off to a slow start, notching just one RBI and posting a .585 OPS over the first eight games of the season, but he has picked up the pace, recording both homers he has hit this season, four RBI and an .846 OPS over his last six appearances. Strikeouts have been a major issue for Yelich early, but he has hit either first or third in every contest and is tied for second in the league with 13 runs.