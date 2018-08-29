Yelich went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs, two runs and five RBI Tuesday in Cincinnati.

He is in the midst of the best offensive season of his career (143 wRC+) and further padded his career high with his 24th and 25th homers of the season. His previous career high for homers was 21 in 2016. Yelich also has 14 steals, but would really have to pick up the pace in that department to achieve his first 20/20 season. He is on pace to set a career high in runs, as he has 91 and previously topped out at 100 in 2017.