Brewers' Christian Yelich: Pair of homers
Yelich went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs, two runs and five RBI Tuesday in Cincinnati.
He is in the midst of the best offensive season of his career (143 wRC+) and further padded his career high with his 24th and 25th homers of the season. His previous career high for homers was 21 in 2016. Yelich also has 14 steals, but would really have to pick up the pace in that department to achieve his first 20/20 season. He is on pace to set a career high in runs, as he has 91 and previously topped out at 100 in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start