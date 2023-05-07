Yelich went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

It was a solid effort from the leadoff spot for Yelich, who was one of three Brewers with multiple hits in the game. He's hit safely in five of six contests to start May, going 8-for-26 (.308) with three RBI and five runs in that span. The outfielder is up to a .240/.319/.364 slash line with four home runs, six steals, 14 RBI and 27 runs scored through 33 games.