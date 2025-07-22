Yelich went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Mariners.

Yelich has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 10-for-37 (.270) with two home runs and three steals in that span. The 33-year-old doesn't run as much as he used to, but he's still managed to log 15 thefts over 94 contests this season. He's added a .261/.338/.452 slash line, 19 homers, 66 RBI and 51 runs scored through 399 plate appearances.