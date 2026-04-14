The Brewers placed Yelich on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left groin strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers initially called Yelich's injury hamstring tightness when he was lifted from Sunday's game versus the Nationals. The designation has changed, but regardless it's an injury that will keep Yelich out at least until late April and perhaps longer. While Yelich is sidelined, the Brewers could use a lot of Gary Sanchez in the designated hitter spot.