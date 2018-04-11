Yelich is going to test his injured oblique during pregame drills Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The outfielder is hoping to return from the disabled list Sunday, and Friday's set of workouts should act as a good measuring stick as to how likely that return date is. Yelich will continue to be replaced in the outfield by Domingo Santana in the meantime.

