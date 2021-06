Yelich went 2-for-3 with a three-RBI double, a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over Pittsburgh.

The outfielder had a key hit Saturday, as his three-run double in the fourth inning gave Milwaukee its first lead. Yelich has smacked three doubles in the last four games. He's slashing .248/.406/.396 with three home runs, 14 RBI, 25 runs scored and four doubles across 128 plate appearances this year. He may be starting to get his power back after an injury-riddled start to the season.