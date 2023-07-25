Yelich went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and an RBI in a 3-2 win against Cincinnati on Monday.

Yelich helped Milwaukee get on the board in the first inning, drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second base and coming around to score on a William Contreras single. The outfielder then capped the contest in dramatic fashion, notching a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Brewers the win. The hit extended Yelich's modest hitting streak to six games, during which he has gone 9-for-24 (.375 batting average) with a home run, three doubles and five RBI.