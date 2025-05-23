Yelich went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Thursday marked the 11th career multi-homer game for Yelich, who matched a season high in RBI. The veteran outfielder has struggled mightily at the plate overall this season, and he's batting just .116 with four big flies, seven RBI and 10 runs scored over his last 81 at-bats. Yelich has made just six appearances in the outfield this year, which should help keep the slugger healthy, and his strong 47.6 percent hard-hit rate on the campaign in addition to Thursday's performance present causes for optimism going forward.