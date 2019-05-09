Yelich went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a walk in a 7-3 victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Since returning to the starting lineup, Yelich (back) has a four-game hitting streak with two home runs and three RBI. This was his first multi-hit game since April 27, but the three-hit afternoon has his average up to .356, which is its highest since April 20. Yelich is either first or second in the National League in each of the three Triple Crown categories. He has 16 home runs with 37 RBI, 31 runs and seven steals in 118 at-bats.