Yelich went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI in Wednesday's 19-0 win over the Tigers.

On an afternoon in which the Brewers scored their most runs in more than a decade and established a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits, Yelich's box-score line was disappointing. That's been a familiar refrain this season for the 2018 NL MVP, who is barely batting above the Mendoza Line (.213 average). On a more positive note, Yelich has shown some signs of busting out of his season-long slump over the past two weeks, as he's slashed .278/.422/.500 over his past 10 games.